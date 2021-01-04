Will You Be Able To Get The China Virus Vaccine?

If you answer yes to any of these questions, well then you might not be able to get the China Virus vaccine. A nurse emailed this to me and said this form was given to all the healthcare staff at her hospital, and if you answered no to any of the questions, your out of luck for the vaccine.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19Vaccine
COVID Screening Questions (yes, no)
1. In the past two weeks have you tested positive for COVID-19?
2. In the past 90 days have you received passive antibody therapy as part of COVID-19 treatment?
3. In the past two weeks, have you had contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 — were
you at a distance of six feet or less for a period of 15 or more minutes without wearing appropriate
personal protective equipment?
4. Have you had the new onset of fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue,
muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea?
5. Are you below the age of 16?
If you answer yesto any of these questions, youshouldnot receive the vaccine at this time,you
should contact your primary care provider for next steps.
Immunization Screening Questions (yes, no)
1. Are you sick today? (For example, a cold or a fever or a new illness)
2. Doyouhaveallergies orreactionsto anyfoods,medicines,vaccines,orlatex?(Forexample, eggs,
gelatin, neomycin,thimerosal)
3. Have youever had a serious reaction after receiving a vaccination? Do youhave a history of fainting?
particularly withvaccines? Has anyphysician or other healthcareprovider ever cautioned youabout
receiving certain vaccines or receiving vaccines outside of amedical setting?
4. Have you had a seizure or a brain or other nervous system problem or Guillain Barre?
5. Doyou have a blood disorder or takeabloodthinner or anticoagulationmedication? (For example,
6. Doyou have a long-term healthproblem such as heart disease, lungdisease, liver disease, asthma,
kidney disease, metabolic disease (like diabetes), anemia, or other blood disorder?
7. Do you have cancer, leukemia, HIV/AIDS, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Chron ‘s disease,
or any other immune systemproblem?
8. Do you have a weakened immune system or in the past three months, taken medications that weaken
it, such as cortisone, prednisone, or other steroids, anticancer drugs, or radiation treatments?
9. During the past year, have you received a transfusion of blood or blood products, or been given
immune (gamma) globulin, or an antiviral drug?
10. For women, are you pregnant or is there a chance you could become pregnant during the next month?
11. Have you received any vaccinations or TBskin test in the past four weeks?
