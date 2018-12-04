Every holiday season, hundreds of lives are lost in drunk driving accidents. During the Christmas period, an average of 45 fatalities involving an alcohol-impaired driver occur each day. That number soars to 54 per day over the New Year holiday. A new study shows that this holiday season may be exceptionally deadly. Lars spoke with Laura Adams—safety and education analyst at DriversEd.com about this. Listen below.

The post Will this holiday season travel be exceptionally deadly? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.