Will Portland’s Mayor Order Shelter In Place?
Portland, Or. – Willamette Week reports Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is considering a shelter in place order because of the coronavirus. It says he’s shared a 10 page draft proposal with Multnomah County leaders. Willamette Week says under the order, people would still be able to go to the grocery store and doctor and those with jobs considered essential could still go to work. Six counties in the San Francisco area have been sheltering in place since earlier this week.
We’ve asked on our KXL Facebook page whether people think the mayor should issue the shelter in place order. Among the comments we’ve received are “the nation should be on lockdown for 30 days. All together. On the same page. No bills. No work. Nothing but essentials. ” Another comment is “We should do what we did during the swine flu panic in 09. Nothing !” Another post says “as long as it doesn’t restrict travel for work, medical and grocery runs, I’ll comply.”