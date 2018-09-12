Will McMinnville’s We Three Advance To The Finals On AGT?

Hollywood, Ca. – The McMinnville sibling trio, We Three received mixed reviews during its semi final performance on the TV show, America’s Got Talent last night.

Judge Simon Cowell said their original song, Make Up, was a mess. Judge Howie Mandell said ” I didn’t personally love the song.” Mel B. disagreed. She said “it was rocky but it got better as it went along.” Fan votes will determine who advances to next week’s finals and a crack at the $1 million dollar first prize.

We Three posted a video on Twitter last night and said “yeah, there were some tough comments tonight; there really were. But, we went into it knowing it could happen.”

