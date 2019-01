Gov. Kate Brown threw her support on Thursday behind a proposal to make Oregon’s drunken driving laws some of the toughest in the nation. Brown said a proposal floated by Senate President Peter Courtney last week to lower the state’s legal blood alcohol limit from .08 to .05. Lars speaks with criminal defense attorney John Henry Hingson on this topic.

The post Will lowering the blood alcohol limit to .05 have an impact other than an excuse to fine drivers? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.