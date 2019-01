After a shooting at Parkland, Fla., high school in February, killing 17 people has raised awareness that security at public schools must be improved and it has been recommended to arm teachers and spend more on mental health programs. Lars speaks with John Matthews-a highly-decorated, former chief of police and anti-terror strategist on this topic.

