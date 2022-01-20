Will 2022 be the year that Covid-19 turns into an endemic?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said he reviewed the data on Omicron at a White House screening Monday, responded that it’s early to say whether the new variant will make virus transmission any more of a problem than it already is. Is Anthony Fauci unnecessarily prolonging the covid pandemic? For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Richard Van Dam. a doctor with experience at Emory medical school and the CDC, the same background as Anthony Fauci. Dr. Van Dam is also a candidate for Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District.
