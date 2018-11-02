In Brief: The best ensemble acting of the year in a brilliant first time directing effort by actor Paul Dano. See this one, it’s exceptional.



Once in awhile a first time director will totally blow me away. That’s Paul Dano. His film is Wildlife and it’s based on Richard Ford’s 1990 novel. Dano wrote the screenplay with actress Zoe Kazan who wowed us last year in The Big Sick.

This is his first shot at writing and her second. She penned Ruby Sparks a few years ago, and she and Dano starred in the film.

Dano’s acting creds include Love & Mercy and There Will be Blood among others. He’s a very good actor who is unafraid to stretch. Now he’s a very good director with the same instincts.

Wildlife is set in 1960. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Jerry Brinson, his wife Jeanette and son Joe have just relocated to Great Falls, Montana. Jerry is a bit of a dreamer and a little bit stubborn. When he gets fired from his golf course job, Jeanette — done wonderfully by Carey Mulligan — becomes the bread winner. Eventually Jerry — much to his wife’s dismay — takes a job firefighting and leaves his bride and son stranded.

She tries to tough it out but the longer he’s gone the more unhinged Jeanette becomes. She starts drinking and partying, and might be having an affair. None of this is lost on son Joe who — at 14 — is just starting to see the world for what it is; a sometimes cold, hard, unforgiving place.

To put it succinctly, Wildlife is an incredible film. Dano’s pursuit of perfection is so precise it’s like he puts you in a time machine and sends you back to 1960. Everything is authentic to a T.

That’s just to start.

The performances. Wow. The performances. Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby, An Education) plays Jeanette as a woman whose life is unraveling. She’s been the perfect mom and the perfect wife. Then with him gone — and their marriage is troubled anyway — she reverts back to the almost slut she was when Jerry and she first connected.

The lady is seriously beautiful and very, very hot. When she dresses down, no one in town can touch her for pure, unadulterated sensuality. But her behavior is very shallow and it puts her in a difficult place. To survive she believes this is how she needs to be.

That difficult place leads to a spectacular meltdown that Mulligan plays perfectly. Count on her getting lots of acting notice come awards time at year’s end. Her behavior and that of his dad is a big surprise to Joe. The boy is done by Ed Ed Oxenbould (The Visit, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day). He plays the kid like a deer caught in headlights.

It’s another nice touch in a film packed with them.

Dano and Kazan’s screenplay is exceptional. They play the less is more angle perfectly. Plus — and maybe best of all — Dano shoots the film from the point of view of poor Joe who has no power, is totally confused by his parents’ behavior and mind-boggled over what his mom is doing while dad’s away fighting fire. Some of the dialogue is done off camera while Dano’s focus is on Joe. Or a conversation not including Joe will happen and Dano keeps the camera focused on the boy instead of switching to the people doing the talking. This happens a bunch of times and each time in a different, and very creative way.

Dano also shoots his film with wonderful camera angles and points of view.

Do you love great cinematography and shooting skill? This one has it in spades. Plus, it is a deep coming of age story with — I won’t give it away — an ending as perfect as Dano’s film.

Look for an interview with Dano early next week.

Director: Paul Dano

Stars: Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould, Bill Camp, Zoe Margaret Colletti

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. This is one of my favorite films of the year and Carey Mulligan and Ed Oxenbould’s performances are riveting. Give this one a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.