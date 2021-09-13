      Weather Alert

WILDLIFE OFFICIALS: Up-tick In Sick Deer In Pacific Northwest

Sep 13, 2021 @ 11:56am

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – There’s been an uptick in the number of Pacific Northwest white-tailed deer dying of viruses that typically infects more animals during hot summers and periods of drought.

The deer get the viruses after getting bitten by gnats that flourish when the mud underneath dried-up watering holes is exposed.

That’s where the gnats live.

And in dry times, more deer gather around those holes and are more likely to get bitten by gnats.

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease and “blue tongue” disease aren’t contagious to people.

The spread of the diseases usually stops after the first hard freeze, which kills the gnats.

TAGS
blue tongue Death deer sick virus
Popular Posts
David Bogdanov Sentenced To 20 Years For Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen
NW Government Is Leading Us Back Into The Dark Ages
Biden & Obama Released The New Government Of Afghanistan
Governor Brown: Oregon Successfully Slowing Spread Of Delta Variant
With Morgue Maxed Out, Cowlitz County Coroner Asks For Refrigeration Trailer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On