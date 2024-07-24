Wildfires Spark Evacuation Orders

MOSIER, Ore.–As the fight continues on the Microwave Tower Fire in the Columbia Gorge, evacuation orders will stay in effect for people in the city of Mosier. A Red Cross shelter is taking people in, at the Hood River Middle School. The Mosier Senior Center is open as a cooling center, device charging center, and water provider.

Across the West, firefighters are scrambling in Oregon, Washington, and California. Representatives from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Emergency Management and the State Fire Marshal are all sounding the alarm about the growing number of fires and evacuations across the state, saying, “These are challenging times. The fires we’ve got now may just be the beginning.”

In the Northwest, there are 36 large, uncontained fires burning. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek describes the fight. “Wildland firefighting resources have been working around the clock to detect fires early, and put them out as quickly as possible.”

The Durkee Fire, which is the largest, is creating its own weather, and threatening numerous buildings. Evacuation orders and road closures are in effect for the Durkee, Battle Mountain Complex, Lone Rock, Boneyard, Court Rock, and Falls fires.

Kotek says it’s “Absolutely essential that you’re aware of the fires in your area. You need to be familiar with the evacuation levels and be prepared in case you or your family needs to evacuate. If you don’t feel safe, do not wait for a higher evacuation level to be issued.”