Wildfires Force Evacuations in Bend Area
Two separate wildfires forced evacuations in Deschutes County Sunday. The Bull Springs Fire has burned about 75-acres in the Tumalo area. Most evacuation orders are now reduced, but Sunday The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office issued Level 3 GO – NOW orders affecting about 200 homes. There are no reports of damaged homes so far. Another fire broke out in the Deschutes River Woods area, forcing evacuations from there. That fire is now under control and residents could go back home around 7 o’clock Sunday night.
The Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation site at High Desert Middle School.