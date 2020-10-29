Wildfire Victims Denied By FEMA
This photo taken by Talent, Ore., resident Kevin Jantzer shows the destruction of his hometown as wildfires ravaged the central Oregon town near Medford late Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Kevin Jantzer via AP)
If you have been denied, It’s recommended that you read the rejection letter thoroughly as it might just be a document missing, or box that wasn’t checked that’s keeping you from some sort of benefit.
Jann Tracey is a spokesperson for FEMA, she told KXL another reason someone might get denied, would be fraud.
If an applicant believes FEMA’s decision was incorrect, they can file an appeal. All appeals must be submitted in writing.
Applicants will receive a decision letter within 90 days.