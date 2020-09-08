Wildfire State Of Emergency Declared In Clackamas County
OREGON CITY, Ore. – The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to the four active wildfires burning in the area.
The declaration allows the county to request resources from outside agencies, evacuate residents, barricade roads, and redirect money for emergency use.
Here’s more from the county:
High winds and dry air mass have caused several wildfires in Clackamas County as well as a public safety shut-off by Portland General Electric along the U.S. 26 Mount Hood corridor.
- Oregon City – Redland and Potter Road
- Colton Area – Unger Road
- Molalla Area – Wilhoit and Bird Road
- Beachie Creek Fire and resulted in an evacuation of the Job Corps at Ripplebrook in the Mount Hood National Forest
