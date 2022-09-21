Wildfire Smoke Reaches Unhealthy Levels In Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) – The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says wildfire smoke is making the air quality in downtown and North Seattle unhealthy for everyone.

The Seattle Times reports the agency said Wednesday that wind sent a plume of smoke from the Bolt Creek fire near Skykomish west to Everett and south into North Seattle and downtown.

Air quality was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of Pierce and Snohomish counties.

The National Weather Service in Seattle says the smoke is expected to stay in the Puget Sound region at least through Thursday, when wind from off the coast is expected to start clearing it out.

Highway 2 near the wildfire remained closed on Wednesday.