      Weather Alert

Wildfire Shuts Down I-84 In Columbia River Gorge – Evacuations Underway

Jun 2, 2021 @ 3:02pm

The Dalles, Ore. — Oregon State Police and ODOT shut down I-84 Wednesday afternoon after a wildfire started about 12 miles west of The Dalles.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3 “GO” evacuation orders for Pinewood Manor, Discovery Center, and The Dalles golf course

Popular Posts
GOP Blocks Bipartisan Probe of Deadly Jan. 6 Riot at Capitol
9 Victims Dead In Shooting at San Jose Rail Yard
Eugene Man Sentenced To Prison After Trying To Kill Police Officer
Biden, GOP Senator To Meet As Infrastructure Deadline Looms
It Was A Senior Prank, Not A Hate Crime
Connect With Us Listen To Us On