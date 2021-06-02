Wildfire Shuts Down I-84 In Columbia River Gorge – Evacuations Underway

The Dalles, Ore. — Oregon State Police and ODOT shut down I-84 Wednesday afternoon after a wildfire started about 12 miles west of The Dalles.
Two highways are closed in both directions in the #ColumbiaGorge due to #wildfire and smoke. US 30, MP 60.13 – 72 and I-84 from MP 80 – 82. Two crashes have been reported in the area as well as downed power lines. https://t.co/SsqxkwGpZQ for updates. pic.twitter.com/pN1jZ7L5rH
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) June 2, 2021
Two highways are closed in both directions in the #ColumbiaGorge due to #wildfire and smoke. US 30, MP 60.13 – 72 and I-84 from MP 80 – 82. Two crashes have been reported in the area as well as downed power lines. https://t.co/SsqxkwGpZQ for updates. pic.twitter.com/pN1jZ7L5rH
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) June 2, 2021
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3 “GO” evacuation orders for Pinewood Manor, Discovery Center, and The Dalles golf course
Air support hitting the wildfire just west of The Dalles currently. I-84 closed, backed up to EB TD exit. 14 closed. West wind averaging 16 g21z #orwx #wawx #gorgewx pic.twitter.com/4fhPebufqY
— GorgeWX (@gorgewx) June 2, 2021
Air support hitting the wildfire just west of The Dalles currently. I-84 closed, backed up to EB TD exit. 14 closed. West wind averaging 16 g21z #orwx #wawx #gorgewx pic.twitter.com/4fhPebufqY
— GorgeWX (@gorgewx) June 2, 2021
Air support hitting the wildfire just west of The Dalles currently. I-84 closed, backed up to EB TD exit. 14 closed. West wind averaging 16 g21z. Large building is Google complex. (Sorry for camera shake- it’s windy) #orwx #wawx #gorgewx pic.twitter.com/HPM60ma6Gg
— GorgeWX (@gorgewx) June 2, 2021
Air support hitting the wildfire just west of The Dalles currently. I-84 closed, backed up to EB TD exit. 14 closed. West wind averaging 16 g21z. Large building is Google complex. (Sorry for camera shake- it’s windy) #orwx #wawx #gorgewx pic.twitter.com/HPM60ma6Gg
Helicopter dropping water very close to the Google buildings….Air support hitting the wildfire just west of The Dalles currently. I-84 closed, backed up to EB TD exit. 14 closed. West wind averaging 16 g21z #orwx #wawx #gorgewx pic.twitter.com/NwyAmpQcso
— GorgeWX (@gorgewx) June 2, 2021
Helicopter dropping water very close to the Google buildings….Air support hitting the wildfire just west of The Dalles currently. I-84 closed, backed up to EB TD exit. 14 closed. West wind averaging 16 g21z #orwx #wawx #gorgewx pic.twitter.com/NwyAmpQcso