Wildfire Plans Are On Legislature Agenda
Eagle Creek wildfire
Oregon Legislature considers sweeping wildfire plans that could change the way the state fights wildfires, and how it tries to prevent them.
The Legislature convenes in Salem on tomorrow. According to the Oregonian the plans, include an effort to restore forest health through thinning, removing brush and small trees, and increasing prescribed burns.
The governor’s 20-year forest treatment plan comes with a $4 billion price tag – $200 million a year.