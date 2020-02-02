      Weather Alert

Wildfire Plans Are On Legislature Agenda

Feb 1, 2020 @ 11:53pm
Eagle Creek wildfire

Oregon Legislature considers sweeping wildfire plans that could change the way the state fights wildfires, and how it tries to prevent them.

The Legislature convenes in Salem on tomorrow.  According to the Oregonian the plans, include an effort to restore forest health through thinning, removing brush and small trees, and increasing prescribed burns.

The governor’s 20-year forest treatment plan comes with a $4 billion price tag – $200 million a year.

TAGS
Forest plan Gov. Brown Oregon Legislature Salem wildfires
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport