Wildfire In The Dalles Spreads To Parked Cars

THE DALLES, Ore. — A wildfire that started on Thursday morning could be seen from Interstate 84.
It reportedly started at a company that makes rail road ties and spread to parked cars near Highway 197. Columbia Fire and Rescue says the fire burned less than an acre.
The fire seems to be spreading quickly with the heavy winds. We watched as it spread and almost burned a few parked cars on the side of the road. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/DbcaJOaIXI
— Blair Best (@blairgbest) August 4, 2022
Highway 197 is closed between Highway 30 and I-84. Eastbound exit 87 to Hwy. 197 is closed as well.
Here's some photos from the overpass closure of US 197/US 30 in #TheDalles. Continue to avoid the area and use https://t.co/SsqxkwGpZQ for updates. pic.twitter.com/m0pBvNDcFs
— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) August 4, 2022
There is no word of injuries.