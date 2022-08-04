      Weather Alert

Wildfire In The Dalles Spreads To Parked Cars

Aug 4, 2022 @ 1:22pm

THE DALLES, Ore. — A wildfire that started on Thursday morning could be seen from Interstate 84.

It reportedly started at a company that makes rail road ties and spread to parked cars near Highway 197.  Columbia Fire and Rescue says the fire burned less than an acre.

Highway 197 is closed between Highway 30 and I-84.  Eastbound exit 87 to Hwy. 197 is closed as well.

There is no word of injuries.

TAGS
Highway 197 hwy 30 I-84 interstate 84 The Dalles wildfire
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
WNBA's Griner Convicted At Drug Trial, Sentenced To 9 Years
US Sues Idaho Over Abortion Law, Cites Medical Treatment
Don’t Put Another Liar In Congress To Represent Washington State
Driver Charged In Deadly Vancouver Crash
Connect With Us Listen To Us On