Wildfire Forecasts Available for Oregon, Washington Communities

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Pacific Power’s Chester Lampkin was in Hood River telling the neighbors who gathered for a community meeting about the upcoming fire season.

“It impacts our communities every single day. We see it in the smoke in our skies. We see it in our bills and things that we pay for now. We see it everywhere.”

He says he’s one of six meteorologists the power company’s hired to focus on wildfire forecasts.

“We’re collecting, analyzing data in real time. That helps us predict the conditions that lead to extreme fire behavior. Basically conditions, that could lead to wildfires We take different kinds of actions when that risk starts to get stronger.”

The wildfire forecasts are specific to communities in Oregon, Washington and parts of Northern California.

“It’s available on PacificPowerWeather. com is free to anybody. It’s open to the public. We always like to push it out to our emergency management partners, to our customers, anybody who has a computer.”