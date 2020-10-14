Wildfire Evacuation Levels Lifted In Marion County

The aftermath on Sept. 26th, 2020 of a fire that raced through Detroit, Ore. destroying many homes. (Patsy Lynch / FEMA)
SALEM, Ore. – With the approval of fire management officials, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday removed all evacuation areas in the Santiam Canyon.
Highway 22 is also now reopen in the area
Here’s more from the Sheriff’s Office:
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is removing all evacuation levels in Marion County following close consultation with fire management officials. There may be some roadways in the area that are closed for inspection and repairs. Up to date information on closures can be found by visiting tripcheck.com.
The Oregon Department of Transportation estimates that over 30,000 hazard trees have been removed along a 40-mile stretch of OR 22 that was heavily impacted by the winds and wildfires. Hazard trees are dead, dying or leaning trees that were damaged by the wildfires, and would likely come down on the highway posing a risk to travelers.
Travelers should be aware of the following:
- The speed limit is reduced to 40 mph between Gates (milepost 33) and Pamelia Creek Road (milepost 63).
- Significant work continues in the canyon and travelers should expect delays throughout the burn area.
- Utility companies are working throughout the corridor to repair power lines. Utilities and ODOT continue to cut down hazard trees.
- In addition to the ongoing work zones, hazards to travelers include damaged guardrail, roadside log decks and slash piles from the hazard tree removal, as well as the potential for falling rocks.
- With fall and winter rains beginning, slides and debris flows are a particular concern, especially in areas where the vegetation, tree roots and underbrush have been stripped away.
- Since many businesses and other facilities were damaged or destroyed by the fires, there are limited services available throughout the Santiam Canyon. Fill your gas tank, pack enough water, food and other supplies for the journey.
- Travelers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling through the burn area. Add extra travel time or consider using an alternative route.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones”
The Willamette National Forest remains closed in certain areas (refer to map for specific areas of closure). All recreation sites INSIDE OF THE CLOSURE AREA remain closed as of September 25th, 2020 include the following
Middle Fork Ranger District
• All campgrounds
• Fall Creek Road and all adjacent sites
McKenzie River Ranger District
• All campgrounds
• Road 19 between Hwy 126 and Road 1980
• Terwilliger Hot Springs
• French Pete Trailhead
• Echo Boat Launch
• Bruckart Boat Launch
• Saddle Dam Boat Launch
• O’Leary/Castle Rock Trailhead
• Kings Castle Trailhead
• Olallie North Trailhead
• Lower section of the McKenzie River Trail (where it crosses Rd 2654 – Deer Creek Road to the southern terminus) and associated trailheads
• Frissell Boat Launch
• Paradise Boat Launch
• Big Lake Road, Ray Benson Sno-Park, and portions of the Santiam Pass OHV Area
• Pacific Crest Trail – Santiam Pass Trailhead
• Pacific Crest Trail north of Highway 20
Sweet Home Ranger District
• All campgrounds
• Hackleman Old Growth Trailhead
• Santiam Wagon Road, from west from the junction with Rd 2672
• Iron Mountain – Deer Creek Trailhead (Iron Mountain – Civil Road TH remains open)
• House Rock Day Use Area
• Gordon Lakes Trailheads (all three)
Detroit Ranger District
• All campgrounds
• All recreation sites
• All wilderness areas (Opal Creek and Mt. Jefferson)
• All trails
• Pacific Crest Trail north of Highway 20
* All Marion County parks in the fire zone remain closed while crews continue to work on cleanup efforts.
* Detroit Lake is open for recreation via Mongold State Park.
For more information on Willamette National Forest Closure Areas please visit: USDA Willamette ALERTS