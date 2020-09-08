Wildfire Causes Evacuations In Santiam Canyon
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — An immediate evacuation notice was issued for residents in the Santiam Canyon early Tuesday morning due to a wildfire and strong winds.
People in the area west of Mehama to Cascade Highway SE and north to Highway 214 have been asked to leave.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says conditions have become extremely dangerous and deputies had to stop assisting people with evacuated due to their safety.
“I encourage anyone still in the Santiam Canyon to leave immediately following the deputies out of the area. I cannot say when the conditions will allow deputies and other emergency responders to return to the area to render assistance. Please leave now,” said Sheriff Joe Kast.
Assistance is available for those who are displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. Additional evacuees are being housed at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.