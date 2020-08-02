Fir Mountain Wildfire Burning Southeast Of Hood River
Hood River county, Ore. – Crews are still working on the wildfire that broke out about eight miles southeast of Hood River over the weekend. The Fir Mountain Fire has burned about 70 acres of private timberland. The Oregon Forestry Department says no structures are threatened and the cause is under investigation. Firefighters are battling dry conditions and wind, trying to get bulldozer lines around the fire.
Read more from ODF:
Late Saturday night firefighters from Oregon Department of Forestry’s The Dalles Unit responded to a fire burning on private timberland along Fir Mountain Road in Hood River County. The fire is located approximately eight miles southeast of Hood River and is estimated to be seventy acres this morning. There are no structures threatened at this time, however roads in the area may be impacted by firefighting activities. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire is burning in slash piles from recent logging, as well as adjacent standing timber and smaller replanted trees. Overnight firefighters were able to complete dozer line around portions of the fire, however wind has pushed fire outside the line in some areas. Today additional dozers and equipment will work to build fireline, pull apart areas of intense heat, and remove fuels from the fires edge. Water tenders will be used to distribute water and cool hot spots.
Contract hand crews are on scene this morning, with more expected to arrive later today. A Type 2 helicopter with bucket is dropping water on the fire this morning with additional air resources on order. Weather today is expected to bring strong winds and warm temperatures which will continue to challenge firefighters.
Firefighters from Parkdale Fire, Mosier Fire, Hood River Fire, Wy’East Fire, the Mount Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area are assisting Oregon Department of Forestry in suppression activities.
ODF’s Central Oregon District continues to serve landowners and the public as an essential service for Oregonians. Please call or email to talk with our staff or schedule an appointment. For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.