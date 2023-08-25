Wildfire Breaks Out Near Bull Run Dam

Sandy, Ore. — A fire spanning 40 acres has been reported south of the Bull Run Dam. The incident has taken place on lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), which is overseeing the firefighting efforts. In response to the situation, the USFS has mobilized air assets for assistance.

As of now, the fire has not posed any threat to structures. The U.S. Forest Service has taken precautionary measures by dispatching a helicopter and two fixed-wing fire bosses equipped for water drops. This strategic move is aimed at containing and extinguishing the fire effectively.

Residents in the vicinity should be aware that smoke might be visible in the area, particularly along Highway 26 extending up the mountain. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to ensure the safety of both the natural environment and the community. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.