KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Wild Blueberry Production Takes A Dip In The Face Of Drought

June 5, 2023 11:33AM PDT
Share
Wild Blueberry Production Takes A Dip In The Face Of Drought
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The nation’s production of wild blueberries slipped a bit last year as some growers contended with drought.

Wild blueberries are smaller than their cultivated cousins and are widely used in frozen and processed products such as smoothie mixes.

Maine is the only state in the U.S. where the blueberries are harvested commercially.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the 2022 harvest of the blueberries fell a little more than 25% to 77.5 million pounds.

That was still a relatively strong year, and the third-most since 2017.

More about:
Blueberries
wild

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs To 6.79% This Week, Highest Level Since November
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Netflix To Charge An Additional $8 Per Month For Viewers Living Outside US Subscribers' Households
4

Lawyers For Former President Trump Meet With Justice Department Officials
5

Beaverton School District Teacher Accused Of Drinking Alcohol During Class.