Wife Of Candidate For Oregon Governor Hit And Killed In Salem
Salem, Ore. — Selma Pierce, the wife of Bud Pierce was hit and killed while walking in Salem Tuesday evening.
Salem Police say the crash happened about 5:00pm on Doaks Ferry RD NW near Hidden Valley DR NW.
Preliminary investigation indicates Pierce was in the roadway when she was hit by a Chevrolet SUV. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Bud Pierce issued a written statement Tuesday evening:
Selma Pierce, the glue of the Pierce family, an angel of a person , the only woman that I have ever loved, died this evening in a sudden and tragic accident. We cannot believe that she has left us, but we are comforted in the knowledge that she is with God, and we will see her again.
Earlier Tuesday, Bud Pierce was a guest on The Lars Larson Show and announced he would be running for Governor in 2022.