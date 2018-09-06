Wife Charged With Murder of Her Husband

Portland Ore – The murder mystery-writing wife of a slain culinary instructor was arrested and charged with his June 2 murder. Nancy Crampton Brophy made her first court appearance in Multnomah County Thursday afternoon after her arrest Wednesday. She is charged with the murder of her husband, Daniel Brophy, an instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute. Judge John Wittmayer ordered the probable cause affidavit remain sealed due to the ongoing investigation. She’ll be back in court September 17th.