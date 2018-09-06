Wife Arrested In Murder Of Husband

PORTLAND, Ore.–On Wednesday, September 5, 2018, members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail and Detective Coordination Team arrested 68-year-old Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy at her Washington County home. Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy was arrested in connection to the murder of 63-year-old Daniel C. Brophy.

This investigation began on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 8:30 a.m., when Central Precinct officers responded to the report of a shooting with one person injured at the Oregon Culinary Institute, located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located the victim inside the building. Life-saving efforts were performed on the victim but they were not successful.

Based on information learned during the investigation, detectives believe Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy is the suspect in Daniel C. Brophy’s murder.

Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy will be arraigned in Multnomah County Court on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should contact Detective Darren Posey at 503-823-0403 or Darren.Posey@portlandoregon. gov