Verona, WI – Looking for a new job you can relish? If you want to drive one of the most famous vehicles ever Oscar Meyer is hiring! They are looking for their next Wienermobile drivers! You’ll get to drive the giant hot dog on wheels all around the country. You have to get your job application Iin before the end of the month. Work starts in June.

KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with the hot dog crew when they were in town last summer: