Viola Davis plays Veronica, the widow of robber Liam Neeson’s Harry Rawlings. He and his crew die escaping a heist. Later, Veronica is visited by a crooked politician. He’s running for election in a Chicago precinct and says Harry stole millions from him.

The guy needs the money to defeat another crooked politician.

To get it back, he sicks his psychopath brother on her. He’s done wonderfully by Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya. She doesn’t have the money so to get out from under his thumb, Veronica enlists help from the widows of Harry’s gang. Veronica wants to pull off a heist he’d planned. The rest of the film is how things get planned and the “surprises” that go along with this kind of movie.

If only there were some.

That’s the problem Davis and co-stars Michelle Rodriguez (the Fast and Furious series), Elizabeth Debicki (The Man from Uncle) and Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale) have with the script done by director and co-writer Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn.

They have is nothing original to do. And what they do have to do takes forever to get done.

The trailer of Widows make this look like one of the best films of the year. It’s not. While not totally awful, it is a bit of a disappointment. The main shock is the waste of acting talent. When Davis — who could stand and look at the camera and be better than 99% of the actors (male or female) working today — is so-so, you know a film has a problem.

Director: Steve McQueen

Stars: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Cynthia Erivo, Brian Tyree Henry, Liam Neeson, Robert Duvall, Robert Duvall, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Coburn Goss

Rated R for mature themes, language and violence. A potentially unique heist film told too slowly. I recommend it but barely. Give this a 3 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



