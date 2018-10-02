Widow Sues Dead Husband’s Alleged Lover
By Grant McHill
Oct 2, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon widow has filed a $1 million lawsuit against a woman she believes was having an extramarital affair with her husband.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit was filed Friday in Benton County Circuit Court.

In the suit, Lana Dong claims that the circumstances of the affair between her husband and Anh Tram Gia Phan led to her husband’s death.

Dong claims in the suit that Phan was negligent for not doing a better job of hiding the affair.

The lawsuit says on Dec. 5, 2017, Phan’s ex-husband caught the philandering pair at Phan’s Corvallis nail salon.

The suit claims the ex-husband beat Mitch Xuan Dong with a baseball bat and stabbed him. He died a week later.

Phan’s ex-husband, Than Duy Kim of Albany, was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Phan declined to comment on the suit.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

