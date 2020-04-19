Why You Haven’t Received Your Aid Money Yet
Some have received their economic impact payments and some have not, but why?
According to a press release sent out by the Northwest Credit Union Association, the first wave of payments have been issued to those who have direct deposit information with IRS or Social security administration on file.
They say that while almost $150 billion has already made it to the hands of Americans, not everyone has received their money.
According to the release “other qualified Americans will receive hard copy checks over the next several months.”
They explained that the delay is “caused by an overwhelming volume of payments for the U.S. Treasury to distribute, and the effective dates the Treasury set on the payments. For example, while the Treasury announced the first wave of payments would be deposited into accounts April 13, the effective date set was April 15. The Treasury processed another wave of payments Friday, but the funding won’t likely post to consumers’ accounts this Monday, because the effective date is not until April 22.”
In other words, the date the payment is posted is not the date everyone will receive their money.