Why should people avoid giving the Humane Society any money?
By Carl Sundberg
Jan 2, 2019 @ 4:05 PM

On the heels of the Humane Society of the United States being downgraded by Charity Navigator and losing its accreditation from the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, a third charity watchdog has some bad news for America’s supposed “most effective” animal charity. Lars speaks with James Bowers is the Senior Vice President of the Center for Consumer Freedom on this topic. To view their commercial, click here.

