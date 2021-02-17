Why Is Oregon’s Lawmakers Demanding The Resignation Of Mike Nearman?
Oregon Rep. Mike Nearman opened a door to leave Oregon’s capitol building, protesters took advantage and snuck into the building but is that worth Nearman losing his job? Tina Kotek sure seems to think so, and has not only removed Nearman from his committees but is also pushing from his expulsion from the legislature. On top of it all, she thinks that opening a door is illegal, and is pushing for the Oregon State Police to investigate Nearman’s “involvement” in the protesters making their way into the capitol.
To get his side of the story, Lars spoke with Rep. Nearman who explained what’s going on and the totally lopsided investigation being pushed by Oregon’s Democrats.
