Why Hawaii Should Be On Your Bucket List

Millions of people visit Hawaii every year, but for some of us, it’s still on our bucket list. Tricia Myers went for the first time in February. She loved it so much she got back to Portland and immediately booked a trip for next year!
So what is it that she loved so much? The colors, the smells, the food and of course the beaches! She says the relaxed slow pace is so much different that the hustle and bustle of life in the Northwest. Speaking of food, Tricia says the Puka Dogs are unbelievably good!
Tricia went to Kauai. It’s nicknamed “the Garden Isle” thanks to the tropical rainforest covering much of its surface. The dramatic cliffs and pinnacles of its Na Pali Coast have served as a backdrop for major Hollywood film. The 10-mile-long Waimea Canyon and the Nounou Trails traversing the Sleeping Giant mountain ridge are great for hiking , although like many countries, trails aren’t maintained there like they are here.