Why Hasn’t California Embraced Your Two Bills That Would Allow More Fire Prevention?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Nov 12, 2018 @ 5:25 PM

Senator John Moorlach is a Republican California State Senator representing 37th Senate district, which includes portions of Orange County. Senator Moorlach has proposed two separate bills in the past that would’ve implemented additional fire prevention efforts. He joined Lars to discuss these efforts and if these efforts would’ve mitigated the California wildfires. As of this writing, the California wildfire has caused the death of 29 people, with more than 200 still missing.

The post Why Hasn’t California Embraced Your Two Bills That Would Allow More Fire Prevention? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

How Are You Holding Up With The Mandatory Evacuation In Paradise, California? Was It Right For The White House To Pull Jim Acosta’s Media Credentials After His Tantrum? KGW Carpool with Lars Larson What Happened To The So-Called Blue Wave? How Has Congress Stopped Working The Way The Founding Fathers Built It To Work? How Important Is The Election Today?
Comments