Senator John Moorlach is a Republican California State Senator representing 37th Senate district, which includes portions of Orange County. Senator Moorlach has proposed two separate bills in the past that would’ve implemented additional fire prevention efforts. He joined Lars to discuss these efforts and if these efforts would’ve mitigated the California wildfires. As of this writing, the California wildfire has caused the death of 29 people, with more than 200 still missing.

The post Why Hasn’t California Embraced Your Two Bills That Would Allow More Fire Prevention? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.