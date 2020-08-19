Why does USPS deserve to be bailed out when they lose millions of dollars every month?
Lars brings on Stan Veuger, Resident Scholar with the American Enterprise Institute and author of a new Mercatus Center Covid-19 Crises Response Policy Brief on mail-in voting to discuss why Democrats are making excuses to keep USPS 3 months before the election. The post office is telling the states that if they are defunded they won’t be able to get voters their ballots in time, so how can we improve a system that loses around 700 million dollars a month? Listen below for more.
The post Why does USPS deserve to be bailed out when they lose millions of dollars every month? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.