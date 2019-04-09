

Anyone who saw this live or watched the video online immediately asked themselves: Why did I look? It was a gruesome injury for a gymnast from Auburn University who landed wrong during her floor routine in Baton Rouge last Friday. Both her knees bent backwards and dislocated. She underwent successful surgery and will be okay. It’s not all bad news for Samantha Cerio. The engineering major says she’ll be graduating in May and has already lined up a job with Boeing in Seattle.

