Why Aren’t You Getting A Refund On The Closed Public Schools You’re Paying For?

Feb 18, 2021 @ 2:05pm

With Joe Biden’s failed attempt to reopen schools in 100 days in office, we’re left with closed down schools across the country. Those school administrators, secretaries, janitors and teachers are still all drawing a paycheck, and the schools are still getting government funding to cover things like lights and water, but no one is in class, so why aren’t we getting some of our hard-earned tax dollars back?

To discuss this, Lars spoke with award winning economist Stephen Moore who talks about why you’re getting the bill for closed schools.

Listen Below:

