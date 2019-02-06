Why are we tolerating teachers getting assaulted by their students?

Teachers across Oregon say they are seeing outbursts and disruptive behavior from students at an unprecedented rate and the alarming trend has caused many of them to question if they can continue to provide a safe learning environment. Teachers describe verbal, physical and sometimes violent outbursts in elementary schools. Lars speaks with KGW Reporter Kristin Severance on what can be done. Listen below.

