Why Are Some Washington Schools Defying The Governor’s Re-Open Orders?
Things are finally getting back on track with schools re-opening and kids returning to class. But some teachers in Washington state think they know better than the government they work for and have decided they will ignore Jay Inslee’s re-opening orders.
To discuss this further, Lars spoke with Liv Finne, the Director for the Center for Education at the Washington Policy Center who explains why the people who are in charge of educating your kids are dragging their feet and refusing to do their job.
Listen Below:
