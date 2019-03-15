The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the bureau hired more officers from mid-2016 to mid-2018, but more of them are flunking out of the state’s basic police academy or failing to make it through Portland’s 18-month probation period. Twenty to 25 percent of those recruits are no longer working for the bureau, compared to the more typical 10 to 15 percent, according to city figures. Lars speaks with Retired Multnomah County Sheriff, Bernie Giusto to talk on the recent decrease of graduate students in the police academy. Listen below.

The post Why are so many police recruits washing out? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.