Why are so many police recruits washing out?
By
|
Mar 15, 2019 @ 10:38 AM

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the bureau hired more officers from mid-2016 to mid-2018, but more of them are flunking out of the state’s basic police academy or failing to make it through Portland’s 18-month probation period. Twenty to 25 percent of those recruits are no longer working for the bureau, compared to the more typical 10 to 15 percent, according to city figures.  Lars speaks with Retired Multnomah County Sheriff, Bernie Giusto to talk on the recent decrease of graduate students in the police academy.   Listen below.

The post Why are so many police recruits washing out? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Should government departments be held accountable for breaking the law? What do the recent job numbers say about the American economy? How common is it for people to bribe their way into a good college? Why does Washington State’s Congress seem to be taking so many shots at gun owners? Should we believe Nancy Pelosi’s claim she doesn’t want to impeach the president? Should you be concerned to get on a 737 Max 8 Boeing aircraft?
Comments