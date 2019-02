Border residents in New Mexico say they are hesitant to report suspicious immigration activity to local and federal law enforcement because they fear the Mexican cartels moving drugs or people into the U.S. will retaliate against them. Lars speaks with Anna Giaritelli who is a Breaking News Reporter for Washington Examiner on this topic. Listen below.

