Why are Republicans struggling to gain black voters and what can they do to get them?

Dec 6, 2019 @ 5:57pm

Lars brings on Bo Snerdley, the senior producer for Rush Limbaugh and founder of AGA Black for African American Conservatives to discuss how the GOP can pull in more black voters. Snerdley explains how in the past, black voters had a history of voting Republican until Democratic Presidents like Woodrow Wilson made an effort to stop the movement. Listen below for more.

