Why are food distribution centers catching on fire throughout the western world?

Rungis International Market, one of the largest fresh produce markets in the world and the largest wholesale market in all of Europe caught fire last weekend, burning to the ground. A large-scale food crisis is looming on the horizon, as food supply distribution is increasingly disrupted by fires and other calamities. As Becker News reported, here is the list of fires that have erupted at food processing plants since the beginning of 2021:

Maid-Rite Steak Company (Pennsylvania)

Food Processing plant (San Antonio, Texas)

Cargill-Nutrena (Lecompte, Louisiana)

Van Drunen freeze-dried food plant (Illinois)

Potato plant (Belfast, Maine)

Potato plant (Washington state)

Harpers’ Market (Ontario, Canada)

Poultry processing plant (Ontario, Canada)

Mauston Meat Processing Plant (Wisconsin)

Bonzana Meat Company (El Paso, Texas)

Sheorers Foods (Oregon)

Nestle Hot Pockets plant (Arkansas)

Walmart distribution center (Indiana)

Walmart storefront (Edgewood, New Mexico)

Walmart storefront (Clark County/Las Vegas, Nevada)

Rio Fresh Onion facility (Southern Texas)

East Conway Beef & Pork (New Hampshire)

Deli Star (Illinois)

Tyson poultry plant (Kentucky)

Kellogg’s plant (Memphis, Tennessee)

Tyson feed ingredients (Alabama)

Meat provider (Savannah, Georgia)

JBS meat plant (Nebraska)

Smithfield Foods plant (Monmouth, Illinois)

Fertilizer plant (North Carolina)

Wisconsin River Meats

Louis Dreyfus – largest soy processing plant in U.S. (Indiana)

Potato plant processor (Oregon)

Fertilizer plant (Kansas)

Industrial food processing facility (Quebec, Canada)

Maricopa Food Pantry (Arizona)

Patak Meat Production company (Georgia)

River Valley Ingredients plant (Alabama)

Riverway Foods in River Way (Essex, U.K.)

Perdue Farms (Chesapeake, Virginia)

General Mills plant (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Taylor Farms California Foodservice (Salinas, California)

Azure Standard Headquarter Facility for organic foods (Dufur, Oregon)