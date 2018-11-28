Why Am I Always Cold? There’s A Reason.

Do you find yourself fighting over the thermostat at work—or home?

Do you wonder why you are always cold?

There are some scientific reasons for that:

You could be anemic–your red blood cells aren’t working.

You could be underweight and need to eat more….staying warm takes calories.

You could have an under active thyroid and slower metabolism

you are OLDER…older people get cold more often

You could be dehydrated…..dehydration slows metabolism and makes it hard to get warm

You are anxious…anxiety takes all of our resources…leaving us cold

Eating cold foods or drinking cold drinks can cool you down too….hot coffee is your friend.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/why-am-i-always-cold_n_5bf5667ee4b0771fb6b4a2ce