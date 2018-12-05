Who Wants To Be A Police Officer?

A police think tank in DC recently surveyed police departments across the country and found that job applications have dropped considerably over the past several years. The Police Executive Research Forum said applications in Seattle have dropped 50% even though the starting salary is at almost $80,000 a year. We wanted to ask, would you consider becoming a police officer? If not, why not?

https://www.oregonlive.com/today/2018/12/who-wants-to-be-a-cop-job-applications-plummet-at-most-us-police-departments.html