Who Needs To Earn Your Vote When A Governor Can Buy It With Your Own Money?

Lame duck Governor Jay Inslee ain’t even running for office yet he plans to buy some votes.

Inslee championed the Climate Commitment Act.

He sold it on the promise it might only raise fuel costs “a few pennies”.

Instead it jacked up gas 43 cents a gallon and raised the cost of any energy produced by burning anything…including the fuel and fertilizers that grow our food.

State government got 2 billion in carbon taxes, straight out of your pockets…about six times what they promised it would cost.

Now, voters get a chance to repeal it at the ballot box.

So, yesterday, Climate Jay announced a 200 dollar energy credit on the electric bills for about one quarter of all households.

Jay’s hoping he can buy enough votes, with money taken from voters themselves, to convince them NOT to repeal his carbon tax.

A two-billion dollar slush fund stolen from citizens on the promise it would save the planet.

Now that’s the kind of scam that makes the cold, dark hearts of democrats go pitter pat in Olympia.

And if Jay has to use a bit of that cash to buy votes, it’s just the cost of doing business.

