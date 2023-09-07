Who Has Your Support: Elon Musk or ADL?

In this interview segment, we explore a recent controversy involving Elon Musk and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Elon Musk has threatened to sue the ADL, alleging defamation after blaming the nonprofit organization for an advertising revenue decline on X (formerly known as Twitter). Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Managing Director at the Coalition for Jewish Values, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America, shares his insights on this issue.

Elon Musk accused the ADL of “trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic.” This accusation came in response to the ADL reporting a surge in hate speech on X following the reinstatement of banned accounts under Musk’s leadership. Musk went on to claim that U.S. advertising revenue on X was down 60%, primarily due to pressure exerted by the ADL on advertisers.

The ADL published a report in May, which revealed over 5,000 instances of “virulent antisemitism from 2,173 accounts” on Twitter in February. These accounts had been reinstated under Musk’s advocacy for free speech. This report raises questions about the responsibility of social media platforms in combating hate speech and misinformation while protecting the principles of free speech.

