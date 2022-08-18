      Weather Alert

WHO: COVID Cases Drop 24 Percent Across Globe

Aug 18, 2022 @ 10:52am

LONDON (AP) – New coronavirus cases reported globally in the last week dropped by nearly a quarter while deaths fell by 6%.

That’s according to the latest report on the pandemic released Thursday by the World Health Organization.

The U.N. health agency reported 5.4 million new COVID-19 cases last week, a decline of 24% from the previous week.

Infections fell everywhere in the world, including by nearly 40% in Africa and Europe and by a third in the Middle East.

Still, the number of COVID deaths rose in the Western Pacific by 31% and in Southeast Asia by 12%  while falling or remaining stable everywhere else.

