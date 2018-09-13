White Supremacist Sentenced in Stabbing Case
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 13, 2018 @ 12:01 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon white supremacist accused of stabbing an acquaintance was sentenced to more than two years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Jacob Laskey was sentenced in Lane County after pleading guilty Monday to charges of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the knife attack on Devin Wolfe.

Judge Valerie Love also sentenced Laskey to a concurrent sentence of six months in county jail and 24 months of post-prison supervision.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office arrested Laskey in January following the stabbing at a residence in Creswell.

Laskey was released from federal prison in 2015 following a conviction for his role in a 2002 attack on Eugene’s largest synagogue. Prosecutors said he and others threw swastika-etched rocks while members were attending a religious service.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

