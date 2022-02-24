White House: Sanctions Will Have “Minimal” Cost On U.S. And Allies

(Washington, DC) — The White House is reiterating that sanctions announced against Russia will have “minimal” impact on the U.S. economy. Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh said they were designed that way. He explained that Vladimir Putin will face the brunt cost of paying for the war he has launched on Ukraine. Singh believes the sanctions announced today show that the U.S. and its allies are following through on its word, and added Russia’s borrowing costs skyrocketed, and its money, called the Ruble, plummeted in value Thursday.